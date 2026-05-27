20 years of ‘Fanaa’: Kajol reveals she shot in subzero temperature wearing thin salwar kameez

Actress Kajol on Monday shared photos from the 2006 drama Fanaa to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kunal Kohli directorial, co-starring Aamir Khan.

“20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks..! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down.. what a blast from the past.”

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Fanaa released in theatres on May 26, 2006.

Penned by Shibani Bathija, Kunal Kohli, and Preeti Singh, Fanaa followed the story of a blind girl Zooni (Kajol), who falls for the charming and flirtatious Rehan (Aamir), only to discover that love may not be what it seems.

The ensemble cast also featured Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher, Lara Dutta, Shiney Ahuja, Gautami Kapoor, Sharat Saxena and Satish Shah.

The film, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra, was a commercial hit with worldwide earnings exceeding Rs 100 crore. On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Charantej Uppalapati’s Maharagni - Queen of Queens.