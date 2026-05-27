Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake: ‘Varun Dhawan cannot become Salman Khan’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has slammed the reimagined version of 1999 hit song Chunnari Chunnari, used in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Sung by Bhattacharya, Chunnari Chunnari from the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 originally featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

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During a conversation with ANI, Bhattacharya took a swipe at Varun for repeatedly banking on remakes of popular Bollywood hits.

“Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar,” Bhattacharya said.

Labeling Varun’s films as “second-hand,” Bhattacharya further said, “The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta. There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.”

Bhattacharya added that the recreated Chunnari Chunnari sounded more like a “bhajan,” unlike the original romantic track.

Recently, a legal dispute had erupted between Vashu Bhagnani (Pooja Entertainment) and Tips Music over the unauthorised use of the song in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Tips Music, however, claimed they have the legitimate rights to the catalogue.

At a PVR INOX-hosted David Dhawan Film Festival event, Salman jokingly teased Varun in a light-hearted moment for recreating his song Chunnari Chunnari, saying, “Isne mera ek aur gaana utha liya”.

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is set to hit theatres on June 5.