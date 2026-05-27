Drake breaks Michael Jackson’s record for most No. 1 songs on Billboard Hot 100 by solo male artist

Canadian rapper Drake has broken Michael Jackson’s record for the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist, as Janice STFU debuted atop the chart following the release of his trio of albums.

With the latest achievement, Drake has now tied Rihanna and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 songs among all acts with 14 chart-toppers. Only Mariah Carey with 19 and The Beatles with 20 remain ahead.

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Drake also surpassed Morgan Wallen’s 2025 record for the most entries in a single week on the Billboard Hot 100, logging 42 songs on the chart. Wallen had earlier set the mark with 37 entries, after previously recording 36 songs in a single week.

Wallen and Swift jointly hold the third-highest tally with 32 entries each in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Drake’s previous personal best for most entries in a single week was 27 tracks in 2018.

Across the current top 10, Drake occupies nine spots, with Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas at No. 5. The feat extends Drake’s career total to 90 top-10 hits on the Hot 100. He has also become the first artist to register more than 400 career entries on the chart.

The rapper’s latest success follows the release of his three albums — Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti — on May 15.

Drake had teased Iceman for nearly two years, previewing tracks through multiple livestreams before their release on digital streaming platforms. During his fourth livestream, hours before Iceman dropped, he announced that two more surprise albums — Maid of Honour and Habibti — would also be released.

Over the weekend, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour created chart history by debuting at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Iceman earned 463,000 equivalent album units and secured Drake’s 15th chart-topping album, surpassing Jay-Z’s previous record for the most No. 1 albums among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artistes.

Drake also tied Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo acts, behind only The Beatles, who hold the overall record with 19 chart-topping albums.