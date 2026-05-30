‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ actors Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to reunite for a documentary

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up once again, this time for an untitled docuseries on SailGP's BONDS Flying Roos Australian team, which the actors jointly own.

The project has been greenlit by Disney+ and will be produced by Reynolds' Maximum Effort banner and Eureka Productions in partnership with SailGP and the BONDS Flying Roos team.

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According to Disney+, the series will follow the celebrity duo and Australia's elite sailors as they compete in the high-speed, stadium-style sailing championship, where identical 50-foot catamarans race close to shore at speeds reaching 100 km/h.

“This is our first collaboration since 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there's pirates in SailGP,” Reynolds and Jackman said in a joint statement, as per PTI.

The Australian team is led by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby, an Olympic gold medallist, America's Cup winner and three-time SailGP champion.

Blending humour, pressure and behind-the-scenes moments, the docuseries will offer a look into one of the world's most demanding sports leagues, showcasing the team's close-knit culture built on trust and camaraderie.

Brent Hodge has been attached as director and showrunner, while actor-producer Rob McElhenney will serve as executive producer through his More Better Productions banner. McElhenney co-owns Wrexham AFC with Reynolds and executive produces the sports documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham".

The untitled series will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally.