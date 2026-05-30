Debina Bonnerjee suffered several miscarriages before giving birth to daughters, Gurmeet Choudhary reveals

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently opened up about their long and emotional journey to parenthood, revealing that they struggled for more than a decade before welcoming their two daughters.

The couple appeared on a recent episode of the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. A promo for the episode, released on YouTube, showed Gurmeet becoming emotional as he recounted how Debina suffered multiple miscarriages.

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“Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta,” Gurmeet said in the video, adding, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain”.

Debina, who stood beside Gurmeet during the conversation, became emotional as he spoke candidly about their struggles.

Gurmeet and Debina, among television’s popular celebrity couples, got married on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Lianna, in April 2022 and announced Debina’s second pregnancy four months later. Their second daughter, Divishha, was born on November 11, 2022. The couple frequently shares updates from their personal lives on social media.

The duo first rose to fame after portraying Ram and Sita in Ramayan. They have also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Gurmeet has also acted in films such as Khamoshiyan and Paltan. Debina has appeared in films like Perarasu and Ammayilu Abbayilu.