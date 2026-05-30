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regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

Delhi HC issues interim injunction to protect Varun Dhawan’s personality rights

Similar orders in the past protected personality rights of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and R. Madhavan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.05.26, 12:27 PM
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan File picture

The Delhi High Court on Saturday passed an interim injunction protecting the personality rights of actor Varun Dhawan, restraining the sale of commercial merchandise using his image and likeness.

According to legal news portal Live Law, Justice Jyoti Singh ordered that any unauthorised material associated with the actor—including deepfake videos, explicit content, and commercial merchandise—be taken down.

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Appearing on behalf of Varun Dhawan, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi presented before the court a number of links allegedly carrying infringing content related to the actor.

The court directed him to submit a comprehensive list of the URLs by the end of the day, adding that an interim order would be issued in the meantime.

Similar suits have been filed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and actors Salman Khan and NTR Junior.

Coordinate benches of the high court have also passed orders protecting the personality rights of The Art of Living foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, film producer Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and R.Madhavan.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had recently protected the personality rights of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, who had sought relief over the circulation of allegedly misleading and AI-generated videos against him on social media.

The judge has also passed a John Doe order protecting the personality rights of podcaster Raj Shamani, observing that he is a known face in India, particularly in the field of content creation.

On the work front, Varun is currently awaiting the release of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai , scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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