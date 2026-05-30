Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ enters Rs 100-crore club in India on Day despite dip in earnings

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 100-crore milestone in India, despite witnessing a drop in collections on its ninth day in theatres, according to trade figures.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed film earned Rs 4.30 crore nett in India on Day 9, marking a decline of around 35 per cent from the Rs 6.65 crore nett collected on the previous day.

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Despite the slowdown, the film continued to attract audiences, particularly in Kerala, where it maintained a strong theatrical presence.

The Malayalam version remained the primary contributor to the film's earnings. On Day 9, it generated approximately Rs 4 crore nett from 1,826 shows and recorded an occupancy of around 42 per cent.

The dubbed versions added smaller contributions, with the Telugu version collecting Rs 15 lakh, the Tamil version Rs 10 lakh and the Kannada version Rs 5 lakh.

Following its latest earnings, Drishyam 3’s India gross collection reached Rs 100.08 crore, while its total India nett collection stood at Rs 86.25 crore.

The film also continued its successful run in international markets. It earned Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 9, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 109 crore.

Combined with its domestic performance, the film's worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 209.08 crore.

With this feat, Drishyam 3 has become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, behind Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, which has grossed Rs 235.26 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil began its second week in theatres on Friday with a collection of Rs 1.3 crore nett. In the first week, the Vivek Soni-directed romance drama had earned Rs 17.35 crore nett.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 20.75 crore nett (Rs 24.50 crore gross). With an additional Rs 3.05 crore nett from overseas markets, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 27.55 crore.