MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 27 January 2026

‘So cold in NYC, rent froze itself’: Zohran Mamdani interrupts Jimmy Fallon’s monologue

The 34-year-old politician, who took the oath as the Mayor on January 1, is set to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.01.26, 01:43 PM
Zohran Mamdani with Jimmy Fallon

Zohran Mamdani with Jimmy Fallon Instagram

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to make a special appearance in the next episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of the celebrity chat show dropped a clip featuring show host Jimmy Fallon addressing the audience about the ‘bone-chilling’ cold in New York. Suddenly, Mamdani appears on the screen, met with a huge round of applause.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a humorous tone, the 34-year-old mayor alerts the New Yorkers: “It’s so cold in New York City, the rent froze itself.”

“But seriously…,” the mayor further added, “Stay inside, stay warm, stay safe.”

A severe winter storm has affected large parts of the United States, claiming at least seven lives and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

The extreme weather has forced widespread school and road closures, while numerous flights have been cancelled as ‘life-threatening’ conditions spread from Texas to New England, as per reports.

Louisiana reported at least two hypothermia-related deaths, with additional fatalities connected to the storm recorded in Texas, Tennessee and Kansas.

Apart from Mamdani, the upcoming episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon will also feature American media personality Paris Hilton promoting her upcoming documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir.

The episode will also feature American comedian and actor Pete Davidson in a candid conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED TOPICS

Zohran Mamdani Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond business: PM Modi announces trade deal; India, EU discuss defence supply integration

Agreement represents 25% of global GDP and one-third of global trade, prime minister says; defence minister Rajnath Singh meets Kaja Kallas, EU’s chief of foreign and security affairs
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT