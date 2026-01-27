‘So cold in NYC, rent froze itself’: Zohran Mamdani interrupts Jimmy Fallon’s monologue

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to make a special appearance in the next episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of the celebrity chat show dropped a clip featuring show host Jimmy Fallon addressing the audience about the ‘bone-chilling’ cold in New York. Suddenly, Mamdani appears on the screen, met with a huge round of applause.

In a humorous tone, the 34-year-old mayor alerts the New Yorkers: “It’s so cold in New York City, the rent froze itself.”

“But seriously…,” the mayor further added, “Stay inside, stay warm, stay safe.”

A severe winter storm has affected large parts of the United States, claiming at least seven lives and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

The extreme weather has forced widespread school and road closures, while numerous flights have been cancelled as ‘life-threatening’ conditions spread from Texas to New England, as per reports.

Louisiana reported at least two hypothermia-related deaths, with additional fatalities connected to the storm recorded in Texas, Tennessee and Kansas.

Apart from Mamdani, the upcoming episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon will also feature American media personality Paris Hilton promoting her upcoming documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir.

The episode will also feature American comedian and actor Pete Davidson in a candid conversation with Jimmy Fallon.