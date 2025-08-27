No growth for Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ at domestic box office

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 showed no signs of growth at the domestic box office at the end of Day 13 in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 3.25 crore nett on its second Tuesday, same as its earnings on Monday. The film had minted Rs 229.65 crore nett in the first week. With a collection of Rs 27.7 crore nett in the second weekend, the total domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 263.85 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr earned Rs 2.75 crore nett over the weekend, a slight increase from Rs 2.15 crore nett earned on Monday. The film had raked in Rs 204.25 crore nett in Week 1, followed by Rs 18.1 crore nett in the second weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film’s India total now stands at Rs 227.25 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has collected Rs 234.75 crore nett domestically at the end of its 33rd day in theatres.