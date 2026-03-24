Nimrat Kaur says she picks roles that will stay in people’s hearts for long

Actor Nimrat Kaur, known for films such as "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift", says in a world where everything is forgotten so quickly, her priority is to focus on consciously choosing roles which she hopes will linger in the collective memory of the audience.

“In a world where everything is forgotten so quickly, there’s overload of information, and hence it’s important to make choices which will last little longer and stay in people’s heart for long time. I’ve always believed in high quality work and I try to stay close to stories that resonate with me,” the actor told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, just because one is free doesn’t mean picking up another job for the sake of it, so unless I feel I really want to be part of something is when I yes,” she said, adding, she is eager to step into unexplored genres.

Kaur was talking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) x FDCI, where she walked the runway for designer label Jajaabor by Kolkata-based Neelanjan Ghosh and his wife Kanika Sachdev.

The actor wore a gold floral corset with a knotted, draped skirt. She completed the look with a single-sleeved cutwork jacket and statement earrings.

Asked about her take on fashion, Kaur said it's a "constant evolution".

“Fashion for me means constant evolution, experimenting, taking risks, but always staying true to who I’m and keeping my body type in mind. I think that’s when you truly channel your innermost confidence,” she said.

On the work front, Kaur will be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie “Section 84”. The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of “Te3n” and “The Girl On The Trailer” fame.

Lakme Fashion Week started on March 19 and concluded on March 22 in Mumbai.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.