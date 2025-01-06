Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue to Demi Moore’s tearful speech: Best of Golden Globes 2025

From emotional tributes to laugh-out-loud antics, the 82nd Golden Globes delivered moments that will be replayed for years to come. Whether highlighting pressing social issues or reveling in the joy of cinematic achievements, the evening was a celebration of creativity, resilience, and unity in the entertainment industry. Here are some standout moments that defined the event.

Nikki Glaser’s hilarious opening monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser, the host of this year’s Golden Globes, had the audience—and viewers at home—rolling with laughter during her debut monologue. From poking fun at Timothée Chalamet’s moustache to riffing on Ben Affleck’s performance in bed, Glaser left no stone unturned.

She started with a bang, quipping that the 82nd Globes was weight-loss drug, “Ozempic’s biggest night,” before asking Ariana Grande to “hold my finger.” What followed was a nearly ten-minute monologue that proved she was more than up to the challenge of roasting Hollywood’s elite with wit and precision.

She also took a swipe at Joker 2, the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sequel that faltered at the box office. On a lighter note, she praised Wicked with a sly remark: “I loved Wicked, my boyfriend loved Wicked, my boyfriend’s boyfriend really loved Wicked.”

First wins for Zoe Saldana and Demi Moore

The night began with an emotional Zoe Saldana delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech after winning her career’s first Golden Globe award — best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) — for her performance in Emilia Perez. “My heart is full of gratitude,” she said, tearing up.

Later, Demi Moore, too, matched the sentiment when she took home her first Golden Globe for The Substance. Reflecting on her journey, Moore recalled being dismissed as “a popcorn actress” early in her career. “This is the first time I’ve ever won anything,” she shared, her voice breaking with emotion.

A family legacy for Fernanda Torres

Fernanda Torres provided one of the evening’s most touching moments, dedicating her win for the Brazilian film I’m Not Here to her mother, Fernanda Montenegro. Montenegro, a Golden Globe nominee in 1998 for Central Station, remains a trailblazer as the only other Brazilian actress recognised by the Globes. “My god, I didn’t prepare anything because I was late already. And this is such an amazing year for female performances. There are so many actresses here who I admire so much,” she added.

Brady Corbet honours family and a fallen friend

Brady Corbet, who won best director for The Brutalist, gave a shout out to his young daughter, who cried listening to her father’s acceptance speech. Corbet also took a moment to honour the late filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband of actress Aubrey Plaza. “My heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family,” Corbet said solemnly.

Canada under spotlight with Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara delivered an uproarious tribute to their Canadian roots, joking about obscure awards they had won in Canada, including the fictitious ‘Golden Antlers’. Their wild exchange took an unexpected turn when Rogen’s punchline was bleeped, leaving the audience in stitches. The Canadian actors made their appearance at the Golden Globes on the same day Apple TV+ released the first clip from the pair’s satirical comedy, The Studio, that delves into behind-the-scenes chaos of Hollywood.

A plea for trans rights



The ceremony ended on a poignant note as Karla Sofía Gascón, the trans star of Emilia Perez, used her platform to advocate for acceptance and equality. “The light always wins over darkness,” she said, adding, “I have a lot of things to say to you because you can maybe put us in jail. You come beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity.” She also had a message for the trans community: “I want to say to you, raise your voice… and say, 'I am who I am, not who you want’.”