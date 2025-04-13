‘It will be scary as a parent’: Nick Jonas on possibility of Malti Marie joining showbiz

Pop icon Nick Jonas has said that it would be scary if his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, steps into the spotlight someday. The singer and actor, who is married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shared his thoughts on parenting during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When host Kelly Clarkson broached the topic of children pursuing entertainment careers early on, Nick acknowledged the complexities involved.

“We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It's also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career,” Nick shared.

“Your one job in life is to protect your kids, but it's also to let them fly and live their life,” he added.

The proud dad has often spoken about the grounding effect of fatherhood. Just last month, in an interview with People at JonasCon, Nick gushed about the joy his daughter brings him and how spending time with her keeps him connected to what truly matters.

“The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like work stuff is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all,” he said. “She wants to play Moana and Maui with me. That means more to me than anything else, is that time with her and just the fact that I'm just dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018. Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently made his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years, while Priyanka Chopra is reportedly shooting for S.S. Rajamouli’s next film SSMB29 currently.