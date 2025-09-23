NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette scene in ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Mumbai Police Commissioner following a complaint filed against the makers of Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood dropped on Netflix on September 18.

The complaint alleged that the show featured Ranbir Kapoor using a banned e-cigarette on screen without carrying any warning or disclaimer.

“The complainant, Vinay Joshi, Legal Rights Observatory, alleged that a popular Netflix web series, titled Ba***ds of Bollywood (season 1, episode 7), showed a well-known actor, Ranbir Kapoor, using a banned e-cigarette on screen, without any warning or disclaimer,” reads the proceedings of the case dated September 22, as per a PTI report.

According to the complaint, the scene in question was “openly streamed”, potentially misleading or influencing young audiences by appearing to promote the use of banned substances, the proceedings noted.

The NHRC has asked the concerned authorities to share details of the steps taken in response to the complaint, as part of its ongoing inquiry into the issue.

ANI, on its X account, also reported about the NHRC notice over the complaint.

Co-written by Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, the series stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, and Anyaa Singh.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan appear as themselves in the series. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.

The series is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.