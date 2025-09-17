‘Billionaires’ Bunker’: New series from ‘Money Heist’ makers to premiere on Netflix this week

Billionaires’ Bunker, an upcoming series created by Money Heist makers Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 19, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

A trailer of the show was also dropped by Netflix. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the series consists of eight episodes.

The series is set in Kimera Underground Park, a luxury bunker where a group of billionaires lock themselves in to escape a looming global conflict. With no possibility of leaving, two families confront past wounds and reveal hidden secrets, while forming unexpected alliances.

The cast of Billionaires’ Bunker includes Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Guallar, Pau Simón, Alicia Falcó, Agustina Bisio, and Álex Villazán.

The series is directed by Jesús Colmenar, David Barrocal, and Jose Manuel Cravioto. The script is written by Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Lorena G. Maldonado, and Humberto Ortega. Migue Amoedo is responsible for visual design.

Vancouver Media, founded by Pina in 2016, is known for producing shows like Money Heist, El Embarcadero, White Lines, Sky Rojo, Berlin.