Kajol and Twinkle Khanna promise unfiltered fun in new Prime Video Talk Show

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are ready to indulge in “unfiltered” conversations with Bollywood celebrities in new talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, shows a promo video dropped by the streaming platform Prime Video on Friday.

The one-minute-15-second long video introduces Kajol as the ‘queen of romance,’ a.k.a ‘goddess of giggles’ and Twinkle as ‘Mrs Funnybones’ a.k.a ‘savage host’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talk show is billed as a “bold, fiery, and candid” entry, with Prime Video promising an A-list guest roster featuring “the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s who’s who”.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement.

“The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest,” Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror drama Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Yaaneea Bhardwaj.

Twinkle Khanna, who is now an author, released her latest novel, Welcome to Paradise, in 2023.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to premiere on September 25.