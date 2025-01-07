Black Warrant to The Roshans: New films, web series and documentaries releasing on OTT this week

The second week of January is packed with fresh content on OTT platforms, offering a variety of genres ranging from crime thrillers and period dramas to family sagas and mystery adventures. Here’s a look at the most anticipated films and series dropping this week:

The Breakthrough

Netflix kicks off the week with The Breakthrough, a Swedish mini-series that blends mystery and crime. The plot revolves around a detective and a genealogist who team up to solve a double homicide case that has remained unsolved for 16 years. They must reach a breakthrough before it is declared a cold case.

Streaming from: January 7

Platform: Netflix

Hound’s Hill

This Polish crime thriller takes viewers into the twisted life of Mikolaj, a successful novelist whose dark past resurfaces when he is blackmailed about a murder he thought was buried. As Mikolaj returns to his hometown, his wife uncovers the town’s hidden secrets. Expect suspense, intrigue, and a hauntingly atmospheric setting.

Streaming from: January 8

Platform: Netflix

Subteran

This Romanian crime thriller follows a young mother whose life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers the gang responsible for her fiancé’s death. Set against the gritty backdrop of Bucharest, Subteran promises a tense, emotional journey of revenge and justice.

Streaming from: January 8

Platform: Netflix

American Primeval

Set during the formation of the American West, this mini-series explores the bond between a mother and son escaping their troubled past. Their journey through a harsh and untamed landscape leads to the creation of a new family. A gripping period drama with themes of resilience and survival, American Primeval is one not to miss.

Streaming from: January 9

Platform: Netflix

Asura

Created by Kuniko Mukôda, this Japanese family drama unfolds in 1979 Tokyo, focusing on the lives of four sisters whose world turns upside down after their father’s affair is revealed. Packed with emotional depth, Asura is a poignant exploration of family dynamics and societal expectations.

Streaming from: January 9

Platform: Netflix

On Call

This procedural drama follows Traci Harmon, a training officer with the Long Beach Police Department, and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they tackle high-stakes situations while patrolling the streets. Starring Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente, On Call offers an intense look at the challenges of law enforcement.

Streaming from: January 9

Platform: Prime Video

Alpha Males Season 3

The Spanish comedy-drama series returns with a third season, diving deeper into the lives of four friends navigating modern notions of masculinity, romance, and parenthood. With its humorous take on contemporary problems, Alpha Males deals with issues like job loss, open relationship, sexless marriage, and divorce.

Streaming from: January 10

Platform: Netflix

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Based on R.L. Stine’s novel series, the newest instalment in the Goosebumps anthology introduces twins Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Jayden Bartels), whose summer in Brooklyn takes an adventurous turn. While the first season revolved around five teens uncovering secrets in their hometown, the new season follows the two siblings trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of the five teens.

Streaming from: January 10

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Nikhoj Season 2

The Bengali thriller series Nikhoj returns for its second season with more suspense and twists. DCP Brinda Basu, played by Swastika Mukherjee, dives deeper into the search for her missing daughter Diti, entangling herself further in a web of deception. Meanwhile, media baron Romit Sen (Tota Roy Choudhury), must prove his innocence after bloodstained clothes, belonging to Diti, are found in his car.

Streaming from: January 10

Platform: Hoichoi

Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor plays Sunil Kumar Gupta, the jailer of Tihar prison in Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest Netflix series Black Warrant. Sunil Kumar Gupta faces challenges like power struggles and internal conflicts while striving for honesty. He also clashes with his senior, Rajesh Tomar (Rahul Bhat), as chaos brews in Asia’s largest prison. The series also stars Sidhant Gupta and Tota Roy Choudhury.

Streaming from: January 10

Platform: Netflix

The Roshans

Following the success of The Romantics, Netflix returns with another Bollywood documentary series. This time, the spotlight is on the Roshan family men — Rajesh, Rakesh, and Hrithik — who have left their mark on Hindi cinema. Featuring archival footage, interviews, and industry anecdotes, the series explores their journey as composer, director, and actor.

Streaming from: January 10

Platform: Netflix