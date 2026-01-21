New K-dramas starring Gong Yoo, Jisoo, Nam Joo-hyuk and other popular faces to watch on Netflix

Netflix has revealed its 2026 Korean drama lineup, packed with new shows starring popular stars like Jisoo, Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo, Nam Joo-hyuk and Son Ye-jin. Spanning genres from romance to historical dramas and suspense to fantasy, the slate offers something for every kind of viewer.
Here’s a roundup of the upcoming shows you’d want to add to your watch list.
Slowly But Intensely
Squid Game star Gong Yoo is set to pair with Glory’s Song Hye-kyo for a new K-drama, tentatively titled Slowly But Intensely, set against the backdrop of growing violence in the Korean entertainment industry between the ‘60s and ‘80s.
The official synopsis reads, “This is a coming-of-age story of those who had nothing but threw themselves wholeheartedly into chasing their dreams of success.”
Boyfriend On Demand
K-pop star Jisoo from Blackpink is set to play a webtoon producer in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. The 31-year-old singer-actress is set to share screen space with popular K-drama star Seo In-guk, who is known for the shows Twelve, Doom At Your Service and Death’s Game. While Jisoo will play Seo Mi-rae, In-guk will portray the role of Park Kyeong-nam in the series.
Scandal
K-drama actors Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin are set to star together for the first time in Netflix’s new series Scandals. Directed by Tune in for Love filmmaker Jung Ji-woo, Scandals is an adaptation of the 2003 Korean film Untold Scandal. The film reimagined the classic French novel Dangerous Liaisons within the context of Korea’s Joseon era.
The East Palace
Actor Nam Jo-hyuk is set to return on-screens with the upcoming period drama The East Palace, which marks his first project after discharge from mandatory military duties in South Korea.
The official synopsis reads, “Gu-cheon (Joo-hyuk), who moves between the realms of the living and the dead, and Saeng-gang, a lady of the court guarding a secret of her own. The two were summoned by the king to uncover the curse that had been placed on the Crown Prince.” The series also stars Roh Yoon-seo.
The Wonderfools
Actor-singer Cha Eun-woo is set to return to his comic core era, playing a socially awkward civic servant who is a part of a group of flawed misfits in Haeseong City who unexpectedly gain superpowers. The drama, directed by Yoo In-sik, also stars Park Eun-bin, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae and Son Hyun-joo in key roles. The synopsis reads, “After a bizarre incident, the party join hands together to fight villains in this comic action-adventure.”
Bloodhounds Season 2
Netflix has officially announced the Second Season of action-sports drama Bloodhounds. Actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi will return as the main duo, alongside new villain Rain, as they take on a new threat in an underground boxing league, continuing their action-packed story based on the webtoon.
This Shitty Love
After Boy Next Door, actor Jung Hae-in is set to mark his return to another romantic drama, which stars Ha Young. The series follows the story of a romantic comedy depicting the life of prosecutor Go Eun-sae (Ha Young), who suffers from amnesia, and boxing coach Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in), a former gangster who claims to be her self-proclaimed boyfriend.
Notes From The Last Row
Twinkling Watermelon actor Choi Hyun-wook is set to play a literature student who always sits in the last row of Professor Heo Mun-oh’s class, portrayed by Choi Min-sik. Based on a popular Spanish play by Juan Mayorga, the series follows Heo Mun-oh, a literature professor who once dreamed of becoming a writer but now leads a dull, uneventful life, weighed down by a sense of defeat and helplessness. His world begins to change when he becomes captivated by the writing of Lee Kang, a quiet student in the back row.