Thunderstorm, hail and rain lash Shimla; fresh snowfall in Kullu, Spiti

1 4 Vehicles stuck in traffic jam amid snowfall, near Atal Tunnel, in Kullu, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorms, hail and rain hit Shimla and nearby areas on Sunday, while higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti received fresh snowfall. According to weather data, Bhuntar recorded 12 mm of rain, followed by Mandi and Manali with 8 mm each.

Kufri received 7 mm, while Solan recorded 6.4 mm and Shimla 6 mm. Further rainfall was reported in Sundernagar (5 mm), Dharamshala (3 mm) and Kangra (2 mm). Kalpa and Neri received 1.8 mm each, while Jubberhatti recorded 1 mm.

Dark convective clouds covered the sky through the day, reducing visibility in several areas. The upper hills of Manali, including the Atal Tunnel, saw light snowfall.

2 4 People walk with umbrellas during rainfall at the Ridge, in Shimla, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

Videos of tourists enjoying the snow near the tunnel have been circulating widely on the internet. The snowfall has brought cheer to tourism stakeholders.

With many parts of the plains experiencing a heat wave during the holidays, the snow in the hills is expected to attract more tourists. However, concerns remain over a perceived disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

The India Meteorological Department office in Shimla issued an orange warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on Sunday.

3 4 A security personnel keeps vigil amid snowfall, near Atal Tunnel, in Kullu, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

The weather office has also predicted light rain and snow in the state until March 21. An orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 km per hour has also been issued for Kullu and Shimla on March 19.

Hail warnings have been issued for Solan and Sirmaur districts.

A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 km per hour in ten of the state’s twelve districts, except Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

4 4 People move around the Ridge after rainfall, in Shimla, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI)

In the past 24 hours, a heat wave was reported in Nahan, which recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2°C on Saturday afternoon and remained the hottest place during the day on Sunday with 28.7°C.

In contrast, Tabo was the coldest at night, with temperatures dropping to 1.4°C. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 17.

RELATED TOPICS Thunderstorms Rain