Netflix renews Lily Collins-starrer romcom ‘Emily in Paris’ for Season 6

Netflix has renewed comedy drama Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins for a sixth season, it announced on Monday.

The new season promises more escapades as Emily is likely to move to Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Home sweet home EMILY IN PARIS is returning for Season 6,” the streamer wrote on Instagram, dropping a teaser featuring Collins.

In the teaser, Lily Collins smiles and bows to the audience.

Emily in Paris Season premiered on 18 December, 2025.

The romcom show’s fifth season made a successful debut and is currently the second most-watched global show on the streamer, with 26.8 million views globally in 11 days of its premiere.

“The 10-episode season follows Emily as she travels to Rome for business — and pleasure. The Chicago-born marketing exec is tasked with launching an Agence Grateau office in the Eternal City, as she tackles a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini). But tensions rise in every corner of Emily’s life, and she’s pulled between the newness of Italy and her roots in France,” reads the synopsis of the latest instalment on Tudum.

It further reads, “Emily in Paris Season 5 culminates in a trip to Venice for Marcello’s solo design debut. The fashion show goes so well that he’s embraced by his critical mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), and offered complete control of his family’s historic cashmere business. Marcello asks Emily to join him at Muratori, but she declines. Emily wants her bustling career in Paris, not a quiet life in Marcello’s sleepy village of Solitano.”

Ashley Park reprises her role as Mindy Chen. Other returning cast members include Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, Lucas Bravo and William Abadie.

Further details about the cast, synopsis and release date of Season 6 are still under wraps.