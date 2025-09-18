Netflix offers peek into ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2 shoot

Netflix on Wednesday offered a glimpse into the shoot for One Piece live-action Season 2.

A one-minute-18-second long video that streamer shared offers a glimpse into Iñaki Godoy’s Luffy and his ragtag crew of Straw Hat pirates gearing up to sail for the treacherous Grand Line. The clip also captures their experience of shooting for the second chapter.

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation of the popular anime of the same name follows the Straw Hat pirates venturing into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves — Paradise and New World.

The latest season will feature new cast members including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Yonda Thomas, James Hiroyuki Liao, Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, David Dastmalchian, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Joe Manganiello are also joining the ensemble in the upcoming instalment.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the pirate king. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the second season of One Piece will set sail in 2026.