Netflix hosts pre-release screening of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for visually impaired

The streaming platform Netflix has collaborated with the National Association for the Blind, and showcased a special pre-release screening of "The Great Indian Kapil Show" (Independence Day Special episode) for the visually impaired community.

The screening was enabled with built-in audio descriptions, ensuring the episode could be fully experienced by all. The event was held at the Netflix office in Mumbai, according to a press release.

Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Government of Maharashtra), and Mr. Prakash Magdum, IIS (Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation of India) attended the screening alongside the cast of the show, comprising Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil said he felt great being a part of the initiative.

"As performers, there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing your work can reach more hearts. Being part of this special screening, where every joke, every moment could be felt and experienced equally, was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do. I’m truly glad to have been part of it," he said in the statement.

Dr Vimal Kumar Dengla, Hon Secretary General of the National Association for the Blind, said "entertainment should be for everyone".

"Entertainment should be for everyone, and when platforms like Netflix prioritise accessibility, it opens up a world of entertainment for our community. Audio description is more than a feature; its inclusion in action. We truly appreciate this collaboration and hope to see many more such initiatives in the future," he said.

"Storytelling feels complete only when everyone has the opportunity to be a part of it. At Netflix, we’re deeply committed to making our content more accessible. All our titles globally are available with audio descriptions, and we’ve hosted similar inclusive screenings in other countries too. This screening is not just an event, it’s a step towards building a space where every voice matters and every viewer feels seen and heard," Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, added.

