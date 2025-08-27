‘Alice in Borderland 3’ trailer: Arisu races against time to save Usagi from the final card

Kento Yamazaki’s Arisu returns to the deadly liminal space, this time to save the love of his life, Tao Tsuchiya’s Usagi, from the final round of games inspired by the Joker card in the trailer of the Japanese survival thriller series Alice in Borderland Season 3.

Dropped by the makers on Wednesday, the two-minute-17-second-long video opens with a voiceover at the edge of a tunnel, asking Arisu whether he will return to the Borderland to navigate the deadly games alongside his beloved Usagi once again. In the following scenes, Usagi is taken to the Borderland, and Arisu follows, determined to save her.

The duo appear ready to charge into the unknown, navigating deadly games inspired by the Joker card.

Alice in Borderland is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Loaded with tricky puzzles, Alice in Borderland follows three friends who are transported to a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo. After being trapped with no hope of escaping, the trio are forced to participate in dangerous games in order to survive.

Also starring Nijirō Murakami, Aya Asahina, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tomohisa Yamashita and Keita Machida, the survival thriller series is produced by Akira Morii.

The first season premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020, while the second instalment hit the streamer on December 22, 2022.

Season 3 of Alice in Borderland will premiere on Netflix on September 25.