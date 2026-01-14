Netflix evolving, understanding kind of content India wants: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Online streaming platform Netflix is changing a lot and has understood the kind of content India wants, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said here on Tuesday at the unveiling of eight short films on innovations in the country.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan unveiled eight short films on Indian start-ups created in collaboration with the government and the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, implemented in partnership with Graphiti Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are changing a lot. I am pretty certain.

"We have not been able to find out the major mistakes in the last few years. That goes on to show that you have understood what this country wants. This country wants clean entertainment," Jaju said.

He noted that several stories are waiting to be told and hoped all that has been embraced by Netflix.

Netflix, which marks 10 years in India, has had run-ins with the government over content streamed on the OTT platform several times in the past.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government of India marked the culmination of Inspiring Innovators -- Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaaan -- a skilling initiative developed in collaboration with the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.

The initiative brings together India's innovation and creative ecosystems to promote socially relevant innovation through storytelling and hands-on skilling.

It showcases the contributions of eight Indian start-ups identified by the Office of the PSA for their work in driving social-impact innovation through short animated films created by students from eight universities across the country.

The voiceovers for the films were recorded by participants from the Voicebox, a skilling initiative by Netflix in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The initiative provided hands-on creative experience to a cohort of 26 students from across India, 50 per cent of whom were women.

The students, who also came from Tier-2 cities, were mentored by experts from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, and Graphiti Studios, gaining practical, real-world exposure to industry processes.

The initiative's original anthem was performed by students from the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

The eight short films will be featured on the YouTube channel of Netflix.

"As storytelling enters a new era shaped by creators and emerging technologies, initiatives like Inspiring Innovators highlight how creativity can be applied in the service of society," Murugan said.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India, said the programme was designed to highlight innovation with social relevance while also strengthening skills and knowledge pathways.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.