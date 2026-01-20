‘Pray their relationship remains strong’: Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand amid divorce rumours

Actor Govinda's nephew, Vinay Anand, recently addressed rumours about a rift between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

"I sincerely pray that my uncle and aunt's relationship always remains strong and private. That is my only wish," Vinay told news agency IANS.

“If my aunt has expressed something, then I would gently tell my uncle to pay attention, because I would never speak wrongly about either of them,” he added.

Anand also expressed his best wishes to Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is all set to make his acting debut with Sai Rajesh’s romantic film.

In a recent interview, Sunita shared that Govinda never helped their children with their careers in Bollywood. Speaking to Miss Malini, she said, “Yash is a self-made boy. He hasn’t taken help from his father. He has given 90 auditions, being Govinda’s son. He didn’t ask Govinda to call anyone. Govinda also never helped Yash.

Rumours about Sunita and Govinda heading for a divorce have been doing the rounds for quite a few months now.

Earlier, Sunita addressed the rumours about her husband's alleged infidelity in her YouTube vlogs. She said, “The problem is that there are people in his family who don't want to see Govinda and me together. They wonder why our family is so happy, especially since their own wives and children have passed away...The man who hurts a good woman will never be happy; he will always remain restless. I gave him my entire life from childhood, and even today, I love him so much. Yes, I'm 100% upset because I hear the rumours too. But I'm very strong because I have my children.”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987.

On the work front, the 62-year-old actor’s last big screen release was Rangeela Raja (2019).