‘Cringe’: Neha Kakkar draws flak for ‘vulgar’ moves at Durgapur college concert

Singer Neha Kakkar has come under fire after her recent performance at a Durgapur college, with several students and internet users criticising her for what they called “peak vulgarity” on stage.

The concert took place at Sanaka Educational Trust College Ground in Durgapur on 16 November. Clips featuring several moments from the event show Neha displaying bold moves, grooving and occasionally twerking — acts which many have called “vulgar”, “disgusting” and “awkward to watch”.

“What is the need of vulgarity,” asked a viewer on Instagram. “I am literally unable to understand why people like her? I never liked her vulgarity, her seducing dance moves and her meaningless expressions,” another commented.

“It feels awkward when such a good singer pulls off such acts. Everyone is trying to be Britney Spears or Madonna these days,” reads a translation of an Instagram user’s comment. “Seriously Neha, what is this? Too disgusting,” another wrote.

There is a thin line of difference between vibe and vulgarity in performances these days, said an internet user. Another called the concert “cringe”.

This is not the first time Neha has been criticised for her outfits and performances.

In July this year, Neha was heavily trolled for sporting a blue bra over a white top at a college concert in Bengaluru. Netizens lambasted the “confusing and outrageous” outfit, with some jokingly comparing her style to Superman, who wears his underwear on the outside.

Previously, a clip from a live performance showing Neha making certain sounds went viral, drawing comments from critics who described it as “moaning more than singing”.