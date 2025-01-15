Nayanthara's family time to Parineeti's bonfire night: How stars celebrated Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti

Bonfires, traditional music and fun-filled sessions with family marked Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations for Indian stars like Nayanthara, Rishab Shetty and Parineeti Chopra this year. Here's a look.

Actress Nayanthara embraced the festive fervour with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The family clicked a picture in matching white outfits. While Nayanthara draped a white sari, Vignesh looked dapper in a white shirt. Much like their dad, Uyir and Ulag sported white shirts paired with traditional dhotis.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty celebrated Makar Sankranti with wife Pragathi Shetty and kids, Ranvit and Raadya. The National Award-winning actor is currently gearing up for Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated Makar Sankranti with their one-year-old daughter Klin Kaara. The actor is currently riding high on the success of S. Shankar’s Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Actor Sunny Deol, who is currently filming for Border 2, celebrated Lohri by sitting before a bonfire.

Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur performed Lohri rituals with industry colleagues Kabir Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar and Ashish Verma. In her caption, Nimrat noted Sunny Kaushal’s absence from the celebrations.

Wrapped in chic winter wear, Parineeti Chopra enjoyed Lohri with husband Raghav Chadha. The couple celebrated the harvest festival with a bonfire and traditional music.