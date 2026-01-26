Nayanthara, Mammootty and Mohanlal’s ‘Patriot’ to hit screens in April

Malayalam film Patriot starring Nayanthara, Mammootty and Mohanlal will hit theatres on April 23, Nayanthara said on Monday.

“Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026,” the actress captioned her post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam movies like Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu.

The project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The actors last appeared together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Patriot also marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.

The ensemble cast includes Rajiv Menon, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Revathi, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi round off the cast of Patriot.

The film will feature music composed by Sushin Shyam. While Manush Nandan serves as the cinematographer, editing is handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

Nayanthara was last seen in Test, which released in April 2025. Mammootty last appeared in the crime thriller Kalamkaval. Mohanlal, on the other hand, recently starred in the fantasy action film Vrusshabha.