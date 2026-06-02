Bengal: Nadia district launches investigation into 173 male names listed for Lakshmir Bhandar

The Nadia district administration has launched an investigation after 173 male names were detected in the beneficiary list of the' Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme meant for women in Dhubulia area, an official said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Srikanth Palli said that the names had already been removed from the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At least 173 names of male persons were detected in the Lakshmir Bhandar list in the Dhubulia area of Nadia district; the names have been deleted, and an investigation has been initiated," Palli told reporters.

Preliminary findings suggest that 173 Lakshmir Bhandar accounts were allegedly created and funds withdrawn from them since February this year, an official said.

The exact modus operandi and the amount involved are being investigated, he said.

Sources said the state government has ordered the Nadia district administration to probe the matter.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he asked the state police chief to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the issue of alleged fake beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar, a women's cash transfer scheme of the previous TMC government.

He said that around 30 lakh of the 2.2 crore Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are fake.

A money laundering probe will also be conducted into the matter as it involves illegal cash transfers, Adhikari said.

The chief minister also said it has been found that men had availed financial assistance under the scheme specifically meant for women during the TMC's rule.