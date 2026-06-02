Heavy rain lashes Jammu and Kashmir; flash floods, road blockades hit Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch

Heavy rain triggered three cloudbursts and multiple flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts on Tuesday, blocking roads, inundating residential areas and trapping vehicles under debris, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported so far, they added.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas.

Two cloudbursts were reported in Kishtwar district -- the first in the Gahan area of Sarthal and the second in Machhipal -- while another cloudburst struck the Thathri area of Doda district, triggering flash floods.

In Doda, flash floods swept through parts of Thathri, trapping several parked vehicles in debris and forcing authorities to shift residents of houses into which floodwaters had entered.

Mudslides and debris were also deposited on the highway passing through the Thathri market area.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain also affected the Sabzian-Ghorayank area of Mandi in Poonch district, depositing debris near a school building. No loss of life or property was reported there, officials said.

Union Minister Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma immediately after receiving information about the incidents.

"Two cloudburst incidents were reported in district Kishtwar today. The first occurred in the Gahan area of Sarthal, while the second was reported from Machhipal," Singh said in a post on X.

According to immediate field reports, there were no casualties, injuries or damage to property at either location, he added.

Talking to reporters in Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner Sharma said a cloudburst in a forest area triggered flash floods accompanied by a heavy flow of debris, affecting the Vrikshshala-Trofik stretch, Vrikshshala Zero Point, Machhipal, Saroor area and particularly the Sarthal village road.

"A large amount of debris has been deposited on the road and water has entered areas around residential settlements," Sharma said.

He said teams from various departments, including the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Lt (NHIDCL), were rushed to the affected areas, while JCB machines and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) equipment were deployed to restore connectivity and clear debris.

While reiterating that no loss of life or property had been reported, Sharma cautioned that continuing rainfall could trigger further weather-related incidents.

"We are repeatedly requesting people not to gather near nallahs, streams or other water bodies. Cloudbursts have become a recurring phenomenon over the past few years and people should avoid water bodies as such incidents can occur at any time," he said.

The DC said the cloudburst occurred along the ridge between Drabshalla and Gujjuwa, resulting in flash floods that affected roads, including the Drabshalla Zero Point, Suru-Sarthal, Gahan and Machhipal routes.

Restoration work had already begun, with the main highway up to Drabshalla cleared, he said, adding that authorities were coordinating with the General Manager of NHIDCL in Doda to clear the stretch beyond Drabshalla towards Fatri.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a weather advisory warning of light to moderate rainfall and the possibility of flash floods near riverbanks, nallahs and other vulnerable locations.

Residents, particularly those living near water bodies and loose structures, were urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions until weather conditions improve.

All line departments, including Revenue, PWD, PMGSY, Jal Shakti, Health, Irrigation and Flood Control, NHIDCL, BRO and power utilities, were directed to remain on alert and ensure field staff are prepared to provide immediate assistance if required.

The administration also activated its round-the-clock district control room and instructed all tehsildars to immediately report any weather-related loss of life or property.

Later, Union minister Singh said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal had confirmed that no loss of life or property had been reported. Teams from the District Red Cross, Police and Revenue Department had been dispatched to assess the affected sites, he said.

Reports of road blockades had been received and men and machinery were being pressed into service to reopen the affected roads at the earliest, the minister added.

Officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Police and other departments remain on alert and are maintaining continuous surveillance of affected and adjoining areas, while mobile patrols and field staff are in regular contact with local communities to assess conditions and provide assistance, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha also reviewed the situation and spoke with the deputy commissioners of Kishtwar and Doda.

In a post on X, Sinha said emergency response teams had been directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the situation.

"I've directed both the DCs of Kishtwar and Doda to swiftly restore roads, highways, and water pipelines. Field staff and specialized medical teams are on high alert, and damage assessments will begin as soon as field verification is complete," he said in the post.