If there is no change or resignation, I will join the Cockroach Janata Party protest on June 6: Sonam Wangchuk

Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said he would join the June 6 protest in Delhi to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan if the minister does not step down by June 5.

Wangchuk said his decision was driven by broader concerns about the state of education and the implementation of reforms in the country.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-driven social media movement that has called for the protest at Jantar Mantar, welcomed Wangchuk's announcement.

"Sonam Wangchuk joins the Cockroach Movement! Thank you, sir, for joining the movement. It is a great honour for all of us cockroaches! Looking forward to meeting you on June 6. Jai Hind," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

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In a video message on Instagram, Wangchuk said he had spoken with Dipke and sought assurance that the movement reflected the voice of Indian youth and was not influenced by "foreign forces".

"After speaking with him, I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country," Wangchuk said.

While many supporters of the protest have rallied around issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns surrounding CUET and CBSE examinations, Wangchuk said his support stemmed from wider concerns about the education system and the need for meaningful reforms.

"For the last four decades, I have been striving and fighting (to make improvements) in the field of education," he said, referring to his work in government schools in remote areas.

He argued that policies such as the National Education Policy and the vision of a Developed India by 2047 carried good intent, but their success would ultimately depend on implementation at the grassroots level.

"For intention, I would give the government a 10 out of 10. But how much implementation or action takes place on the ground will decide how much progress is being made," he said.

Referring to rural schools and early childhood education, Wangchuk said the condition of children studying in village schools today would determine whether the vision of a developed India becomes a reality. He described the alleged irregularities in examinations as a serious issue affecting the future of lakhs of students, but maintained that the larger question was what reforms would follow.

Urging accountability, Wangchuk argued that in a "self-respecting democracy", education ministers should resign when such failures occur.

"I hope this will happen in the next few days: either a change or a resignation. If this does not happen even by June 5, I too will be compelled to join you all on June 6, to make this request in Delhi," he said.

The June 6 mobilisation was announced earlier by Dipke, who said he was returning to India to launch a peaceful protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged lapses in examinations and education governance.