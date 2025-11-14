‘Shiva’ a gift from the stars, feels untouched by time in 4k: Nagarjuna

As Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva re-released in theatres after 36 years on Friday, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna penned a heartfelt note, saying that the film was a “gift from the stars”.

The film, originally released on 5 October, 1989, served as the big break for Nagarjuna. It also marked the directorial debut for Varma.

A digitally restored version of the film was released in theatres on Friday.

“Shiva released on October 5th 1989. Now 36 years, 40 days later Shiva 4K feels untouched by time,” the 66-year-old actor wrote on X.

“As life brings me back to where it all began, I can only smile at the cosmic poetry of it all. This film never felt 'made'… it felt gifted from the stars. A piece of stardust that chose us, shaped us, and changed Indian cinema forever. It’s rare in life when you return to a moment that defined you — rarer still when that moment shines brighter than time,” he wrote.

“As I watched Shiva in 4K, it feels untouched by time, it is hard to say if it was made in the past or summoned from the future - its costumes, its sound, its frames , its spirit -everything about it seems as relevant now as then - timeless. Like I said Shiva fell from the stars and stardust never fades,” he added.

Signing off, Nagarjuna shared, “Re-releasing Shiva today feels like holding that stardust once more, and offering it to a new world. Life comes full circle. Thank you for walking this circle of life with Shiva and me. Yours - Nagarjuna Akkineni.”

Shiva revolves around a new college student named Shiva, played by Nagarjuna, who gets involved in a conflict with a violent student gang leader. It also starred Amala and Raghuvaran in pivotal roles alongside Nagarjuna.