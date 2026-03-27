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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to make its debut in Gujarati cinema with ‘Dhabkaaro’

The film has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside The Moving Manch and Harfanmaula Films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.03.26, 05:10 PM
Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala Wikimedia Commons

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, known for films like Chhichhore and Super 30, is making its debut in Gujarati cinema with the upcoming film Dhabkaaro.

The film has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside The Moving Manch and Harfanmaula Films. It will be released in theatres on May 1 on the occasion of Gujarat Divas, as per a press release. It will mark 75 years of the production house.

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Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhishek Shah, the film stars Deven Bhojani and Aarjav Trivedi in lead roles. Shah is known for Gujarati hits like Hellaro and Umbarro.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Dhabkaaro to audiences. Having the backing of a banner like Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment adds strength to our vision, allowing us to tell this story at the scale and reach it deserves,” The Moving Manch and Harfanmaula Films said in a joint statement.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, currently run by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is widely known for backing Hindi films so far.

The production house has backed several Hindi films over the years, including National Award-winning Chhichhore, Kick, Highway, Super 30, Tamasha and the Baaghi franchise.

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