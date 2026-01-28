‘Don't do this on Mumbai Metro’: Authorities call out Varun Dhawan for hanging from grab-handles inside coach

Mumbai Metro authorities on Monday flagged safety concerns after a video of actor Varun Dhawan hanging from grab-handles inside a coach went viral, warning that such acts are punishable under laws.

This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) stated in a now deleted post. “Don't do this on Maha Mumbai Metro,” it added.

However, Dhawan's team on Tuesday said that the post was later taken down by Mumbai metro authorities. They clarified that no penalty was imposed on the Border 2 actor.

The viral video shows Dhawan doing pull-ups by holding grab handles inside a metro coach, while a fellow passenger imitated him and others looked on. The video did not mention when or where it was shot.

In their post, Mumbai Metro authorities said grab-handles inside metro coaches are meant only for support and not for hanging, cautioning that such behaviour poses safety risks to passengers. Besides, such activities might cause damage to public property, the authorities warned.

“We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging,” Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd said in an X post.

Acts causing nuisance or damage to metro property are punishable under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, with penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence, the MMMOCL added.

Soon after the controversy and social media backlash, Varun's team issued a statement. “We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro; we wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun. The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department’s efforts,” the statement said.

Responding to MMMOCL's posts on social media platforms, several netizens have demanded legal action as per the protocol against the Bollywood actor.

“Instead of hollow threats, @MMMOCL_Official, it would have been great if you had taken action as per all the Acts that you have listed. It would have set a perfect example,” wrote an X user.