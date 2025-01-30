In pictures: Milind Soman takes holy dip at Mahakumbh Mela with wife Ankita Konwar

Actor-model Milind Soman recently attended the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with his wife Ankita Konwar to mark the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Here’s a look at their pictures.

Milind, who recently appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s political-thriller Emergency as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela.

The MTV Supermodel of the Year judge was joined by his wife, Ankita, while offering prayers at the ghat.

“Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special,” Milind captioned his pictures on Instagram, expressing grief over a stampede incident at the event, which caused death of more than 30 people. “Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones,” he said, extending support to the families of the victims.

Ankita, who is a flight attendant, wore a maroon printed kurti and leggings for the festival. Milind, on the other hand, went for a traditional look in a yellow garment wrapped around his waist. “Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya,” Milind wrote.

Milind and Ankita took a stroll through a fair by the ghat. The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2018. Due to their 26-year age gap, their marriage raised many eyebrows following their union.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for the lens on a balcony.

Ankita covered her head with her dupatta and looked radiant as the sun set in the background.

Mahakumbh, the ongoing 45-day festival at Prayagraj in India’s Uttar Pradesh, attracts thousands of devotees from across the world every year.

The Triveni Sangam — confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati — is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Mahakumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.