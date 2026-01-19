‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ teaser: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi navigate love and heartbreak

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are set to portray two young urban individuals navigating love and heartbreak in the first-look teaser of Ravi Udyawar’s romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Dropped on Monday by the makers, the one-minute-04-second clip introduces Siddhant’s character Sashank, who falls head over heels for Roshni (Mrunal). They start spending time together. However, the teaser ends on a tense note as Shashank and Roshni’s relationship hits a rough patch, as insecurities challenge their bond.

“Kyunki har ‘isq’ perfect nahi hota, par kaafi hota hai. Witness iss seher ki ek imperfectly perfect love story. This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega!

Teaser out now,” makers Zee Studios wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Also starring Ila Arun, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to hit theatres on February 20. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Unmesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from city chaos to mountain serenity”.

Director Ravi Udyawar and Chaturvedi had previously collaborated on the 2024 actioner Yudhra. Chaturvedi, 32, was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri. Thakur, 33, recently starred in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra and Sahil Mehta.