Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram, spark separation rumours

Actress Mouni Roy has unfollowed her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, and vice versa, sparking separation rumours on social media.

While neither Roy nor Nambiar have made any announcement about their separation, rumours started circulating after fans noticed the couple appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

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Though they reportedly unfollowed one another, their Instagram profiles still include many photos together.

The couple reportedly met each other for the first time in Dubai in 2019. They later tied the knot in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa.

“Behind every ‘perfect’ post is a human being navigating a world the camera never sees,” a fan commented on one of Roy’s posts. Another fan wrote, “@nambiar why you deleted your wedding pictures, divorce soon?.” Another user said, “please please please don’t ruin your relationship you’re such a beautiful couple together.”

On the work front, Roy is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The David Dhawan directorial, starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

Originally from Bengaluru, Nambiar is now based in Dubai, where he works as a businessman and investment banker.