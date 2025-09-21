Mortal remains of Zubeen Garg to be kept at Sarusajai till Monday for fans to pay tribute: Assam CM

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg will be kept at Sarusajai till Monday for fans to pay homage to the musical maestro, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, on Sunday morning, Garg’s body embarked on its final journey home to Kahilipara from Guwahati airport, with thousands of grieving fans gathering on the streets to bid farewell to their favourite artiste.

Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg offered floral tributes and placed an Assamese 'gamosa' on the coffin. She broke down on seeing the coffin and hugged it. Besides Garima, senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy inched its way through the crowd outside the airport.

Sarma had previously shared pictures of fans gathered on the streets and wrote in the caption, “A sea of humanity, united in accordance with a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one.”

The singer-songwriter passed away on Friday in Singapore following an accident. As per the chief minister, he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.