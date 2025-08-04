Mohit Suri’s romance drama ‘Saiyaara’ crosses Rs 300-crore mark in India

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark domestically, as per trade figures out on Monday.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie collected Rs 172.75 crore nett in India in Week 1. The second week began with a collection of Rs 18 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a huge drop in collections on second Monday, raking in Rs 9.25 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 10 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 7.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 6.5 crore nett on Thursday.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 4.5 crore nett. It added another Rs 11.25 crore nett over the third weekend. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Saiyaara added Rs 0.36 crore nett to its earnings on Monday morning, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 300.11 crore nett.

Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.