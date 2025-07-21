MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ breaches Rs 80-crore mark domestically on opening weekend

The romance drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is produced by Yash Raj Films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.07.25, 09:46 AM
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’ File Picture

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 80-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of the opening weekend in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on Friday with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. It earned another Rs 25 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 37 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total earnings to Rs 83 crore nett so far.

The Mohit Suri directorial is now the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett), Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the debutant musical romance.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s romance drama Metro… In Dino remains stable at the box office, having collected Rs 48.90 crore nett in 17 days. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has slowed down at the box office after 31 days of theatrical run, collecting Rs 164.15 crore nett so far.

