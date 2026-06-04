Mohanlal-led ‘Drishyam 3’ slows down at box office, collects Rs 229 crore globally in 14 days

Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 has begun showing signs of slowing momentum in its second week in theatres. Daily collections have declined steadily over the past few days, although the film inches closer to Rs 230-crore mark globally.

On Day 14, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore nett in India, marking a 19.4 percent drop from Day 13, when it earned Rs 1.55 crore nett, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has reported.

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With this, the film’s total India nett collection stands at Rs 101.70 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 118 crore.

Overseas, the Jeethu Joseph-directed crime drama added Rs 50 lakh gross on Day 14. This takes the total international gross to Rs 111.25 crore. Combined, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 229.25 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the primary contributor on Day 14, earning Rs 1.17 crore nett.

Occupancy trends showed relatively better turnout during evening and night shows. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 12.53 per cent, with night shows peaking at 16.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil continues to remains steady in its second week run. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film earned Rs 19.45 crore nett in its first week.

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected a net total of Rs 0.9 crore nett on Day 13. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 27.20 crore, while India gross collections have reached Rs 32.10 crore.

With an overseas collection of Rs 3.85 crore gross, the worldwide haul of the romance drama stands at Rs 35.95 crore gross.