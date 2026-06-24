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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Building plan of under-construction warehouse that collapsed in Kolkata faulty: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The quantum of compensation for the deceased and the injured would be announced in the Assembly on 25 June, says the Bengal chief minister

PTI Published 24.06.26, 08:03 PM
Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari visits the site of a godown roof collapse, where a rescue operation is underway, at Taratala, in Kolkata district.

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari visits the site of a godown roof collapse, where a rescue operation is underway, at Taratala, in Kolkata district. PTI picture

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said three people died after a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of Kolkata in the afternoon.

He alleged that the building plan of the warehouse was faulty.

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Addressing reporters in the state secretariat, the chief minister also said 18 people have been rescued from the warehouse collapse site, while 12 to 15 people were still trapped under the debris.

The quantum of compensation for the deceased and the injured would be announced in the Assembly on Thursday, the chief minister.

"The Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers have told us that the building plan for the warehouse was faulty," he said.

Adhikari said that he would visit the SSKM Hospital to meet those injured in the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari visits the site of a godown roof collapse, where a rescue operation is underway, at Taratala, in Kolkata district.
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KMC engineers told us that the building plan for the Taratala warehouse was faulty

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