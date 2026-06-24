Building plan of under-construction warehouse that collapsed in Kolkata faulty: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said three people died after a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of Kolkata in the afternoon.

He alleged that the building plan of the warehouse was faulty.

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Addressing reporters in the state secretariat, the chief minister also said 18 people have been rescued from the warehouse collapse site, while 12 to 15 people were still trapped under the debris.

The quantum of compensation for the deceased and the injured would be announced in the Assembly on Thursday, the chief minister.

"The Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers have told us that the building plan for the warehouse was faulty," he said.

Adhikari said that he would visit the SSKM Hospital to meet those injured in the incident.

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