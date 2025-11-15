‘Smile? No, you smile’: Millie Bobby Brown snaps at photographers for asking her to smile at ‘Stranger Things’ event

British actress Millie Bobby Brown snapped at the photographers who were loudly directing her to ‘smile’ while she walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things Season 5, shows a video that has gone viral.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old star attended a special screening held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. Upon arriving at the event, Brown posed for the photographers before entering the theatre hall. The actress abruptly halted when a photographer asked her to smile and confronted the lensmen.

“Smile? No, you smile,” the actress instantly retorted, pointing directly at the group of photographers.

An X user wrote, “It was always like that. The other day she got mad because someone told her to pose with her boyfriend, and she told them he's not my boyfriend, he's my husband”.

“Well, if you're going to a red carpet to have your photos taken, at least smile, right? They're not asking you for anything out of this world,” reads another X post.

Brown is set to reprise the role of Eleven in the final season of the popular Netflix sci-fi show, set to stream later this month.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events that culminated in Eleven defeating several humanoid monsters and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The cast of Season 5 includes Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Priah Ferguson.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix series will include eight episodes. The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The finale will drop on New Year.