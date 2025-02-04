Miley Cyrus's barely there outfit to Lady Gaga's dress made of raw beef: Celebrity fashion choices that drew flak

Rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faced criticism on Monday for walking the red carpet at the 67th Grammys in a see-through, nude outfit deemed “indecent” — a development that later reportedly led to her being escorted out of the Los Angeles venue. With this controversy that continues to stir debates on social media, Bianca joins a list of celebrities who were trolled, slammed and called out for making unconventional fashion choices that did not go down well with fans.

From Rihanna’s Pope-inspired Met Gala look in 2018 to Miley Cyrus’s barely-there 2015 VMA outfit, here’s a quick look at boundary-pushing celebrity ensembles that courted controversy in the past.

When Rihanna attended the 2018 Met Gala in New York City wearing a Pope hat, she drew flak for being allegedly “disrespectful”. The Diamonds singer reportedly borrowed the mitre style hat, which she paired with her white-beaded Maison Margiela gown, from a cardinal.

Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet at the 2015 VMAs in a custom Versace silver harness-like top and a crystal-encrusted skirt. The actress-singer paired her outfit with thigh-high silver boots and shimmery hair accessories. Cyrus’s outfit stirred an online debate with many claiming that the ensemble was too revealing.

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala appearance sparked a meme fest online as she ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s grand staircase covered from head to foot in an all-black ensemble. The American socialite sported a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit complete with a leather coat, jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her face and head.

On September 12, 2010, singer-songwriter Lady Gaga drew the ire of many animal rights groups as she attended the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in a bespoke Franc Fernandez dress made entirely out of raw beef. “Lately, Lady Gaga has been having a hard time keeping her act ‘over the top’. Wearing a dress made out of cuts of dead cows is offensive enough to bring comment, but someone should whisper in her ear that there are more people who are upset by butchery than who are impressed by it—and that means a lot of young people will not be buying her records if she keeps this stuff up,” wrote American animal rights nonprofit organization PETA in a statement.

Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammy outfit has prompted many netizens to recall actress-activist Rose McGowan’s 1998 MTV Video Music Awards look. Accompanied by her then boyfriend Marilyn Manson, McGowan wore a sheer, black beaded dress with a black thong on full display. Many called it a “provocative red-carpet look”, which had to be censored (blurred) even during the show’s broadcast.

Selena Gomez’s red outfit at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 landed her in hot water when netizens accused her of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity. For her performance of Come And Get It, Selena decided to don a red dress with a pallu-like veil over her head and a huge glistening bindi on her forehead. The singer-actress's fashion choice was slammed with some Hindu leaders demanding an apology.