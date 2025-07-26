‘Lakshya’ to ‘Shershaah’: Six films you can stream on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The 1999 Kargil War has been immortalised on the big screen over the years by various filmmakers. From detailed chronicles of operations during the conflict to personal backstories of the soldiers who went into battle, these films are a glowing tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, here are six films you can watch to remember those who laid down their lives for the country.

LOC Kargil (2003)

LOC Kargil, the second film in J.P. Dutta’s war trilogy, follows multiple battalions of the Indian Army as they undertake high-altitude warfare to reclaim peaks occupied by Pakistani infiltrators during the 1999 Kargil War. The film’s ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Suniel Shetty.The narrative moves between the battlefield, where units of the Rajputana Rifles, Sikh Regiment and Grenadiers are fighting against the enemies, and the personal backstories of the jawans. The detailed military ops is complemented by Anu Malik’s emotional score.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Lakshya (2004)

Directed by: Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan plays Karan Shergill, a Delhi boy with no clue about what he wants in life, in Farhan Akhtar’s sophomore film Lakshya. After enrolling in the Indian Military Academy on a whim, Karan finds a purpose in life, determined to prove himself. His unit is assigned the seemingly impossible task of capturing an enemy-held peak in Ladakh during the Kargil war. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s stirring score and the breathtaking cinematography in Ladakh turn this coming-of-age war drama into a spectacle.

Streaming on: Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Directed by: Sharan Sharma

Among the unsung heroes of the Kargil War was Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women pilots in the Indian Air Force to fly in a combat zone. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl chronicles her journey, with Janhvi Kapoor slipping into the titular role.

The film depicts how Gunjan faces institutional sexism at every step, from training facilities that lack basic amenities for women to seniors who doubt her capabilities. But with a steely resolve, she remains firm on her dream of becoming a combat pilot.

Streaming on: Netflix

Shershaah (2021)

Directed by: Vishnuvardhan

“Yeh dil maange more” — this catchline from a Pepsi ad slogan turned into a war cry during the Kargil conflict, thanks to Captain Vikram Batra. Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah, which takes its title from Batra’s radio call sign, is a biopic of the martyred Param Vir Chakra awardee who led several missions during the war.

Sidharth Malhotra, in a career-best performance, plays both Vikram and his identical twin Vishal. The film tracks Vikram’s early days in Palampur, his romance with Dimple Cheema (played by Kiara Advani), and his stint in the Indian Army.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Major (2022)

Directed by: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Though best known for his heroic service during the 26/11 attacks, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a seasoned army officer who also served during the Kargil War. Major, starring Adivi Sesh (who also wrote the screenplay), is a biopic celebrating the valour of the national hero.

The film touches on Sandeep’s childhood in Bengaluru, his formative years at the National Defence Academy, and his early posting in Kashmir, where he faces off against insurgents. The Kargil War marks a pivotal chapter in his career.

What sets Major apart from other war dramas is its focus on the people in Unnikrishnan’s life, and how their lives were impacted.

Streaming on: Netflix

Dhoop (2003)

Directed by: Ashwini Chaudhary

Gul Panag made her Bollywood debut with Dhoop, Ashwini Chaudhary’s war drama based on the Battle of Tiger Hill. The film was inspired by the life of Maha Veer Chakra awardee Captain Anuj Nayyar of 17 Jat Regiment, who was martyred on July 5, 1999.

It follows the Kapoor family as they cope with the death of Capt. Rohit Kapoor, martyred during the 1999 Kargil War while capturing Pt 4875.

His family is offered a petrol pump as compensation by the government. Unwillingly, they accept the offer to honour Rohit’s memory. But they face systemic corruption and harassment while setting it up.

Streaming on: Prime Video