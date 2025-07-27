How ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ continues to be a masterclass in self-expression

Ever since its debut in 2022, My Dress-Up Darling has charmed fans with its unique take on cosplay and romance through the eyes of a hardcore otaku girl and a shy boy who loves to make traditional Hina dolls. But what makes it truly special is the way it defies gender stereotypes in subtle yet powerful ways.

With its second season currently streaming on Crunchyroll, the anime is taking Marin and Gojo’s story to new heights, while also deepening its commitment to dismantling set norms about masculinity and femininity.

From the introduction of Amane Himeno, a male cosplayer who embraces his true identity by cosplaying female characters, to Gojo trying to accept his soft, passionate side, Season 2 broadens the conversation around gender identity, vulnerability, and what it truly means to be yourself. Here’s how the anime is a masterclass in self-expression, inspiring us to follow our dreams and ambitions no matter what.

Celebrating what makes you, you

1 5 Crunchyroll

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have ever wondered what goes behind the making of a cosplay, My Dress-Up Darling is your go-to watch. As fluid as the field of cosplaying is, the anime doesn’t miss a beat to give a voice to those who find confidence in cross-dressing and solace in gendered passions.

This is a story of two polar opposites finding common ground through their passions. Wakana Gojo, a reserved boy who aspires to become a craftsman for traditional Hina dolls, meets Marin Kitagawa, a cheerful girl with a love for cosplaying. However, Marin isn’t skilled at making costumes, something which Gojo excels at.

With her love for lewd video games and his expertise at hand-sewing and makeup, Marin teaches Gojo that it’s okay to love the things that are not usually expected from their gender. After Marin visits Gojo’s house by Googling ‘Gojo dolls’ to help her make the costumes, he reluctantly agrees, kicking off their journey of self-expression and friendship.

Rethinking what it means to be masculine

2 5 Crunchyroll

Gojo is not your typical anime protagonist. Instead of being loud, overconfident, cheeky or stoic, he’s soft-spoken, kind, introspective and deeply passionate about a traditionally feminine art — creating Hina dolls with his grandfather.

As someone who has never been interested in anime, manga or gaming, Gojo goes to great lengths to learn about the characters before making costumes for Marin. From dedicating his time to watching anime to reading copious volumes of manga, he never misses a chance to make the perfect outfit.

His passion for creating intricately-designed costumes, attention-to-detail, sewing and perfecting makeup breaks the stereotype that men must avoid anything “girly”. Despite his expertise, Gojo remains humble. He listens, learns, unlearns and embraces a medium that everyone else discards as “too girlish”.

But Gojo’s journey hasn’t been easy. As a child, he was ridiculed by his peers for liking “girls’ dolls”, an experience that has left him emotionally insecure. In the first two episodes of Season 2, we get a glimpse of his childhood trauma stemming from gendered expectations.

When he was younger, he shared his passion for Hina dolls with Nobara, his one and only friend as a child. Nobara, however, didn’t take it well. Stating that dolls are for girls and that boys shouldn't play with them, she called him a “freak” and ended their friendship. This incident left an indelible mark on Gojo, prompting him to hide his love for doll-making for years.

That was until he met Marin, whose enthusiasm offers him emotional support and enables him to confront his inner demons. Their relationship is one of shared dreams — with both encouraging each other to find their true calling.

Celebrating female agency

3 5 Crunchyroll

Marin is unapologetically bold, fashionable and passionate. She loves cosplaying but doesn’t know how to make costumes. She’s vocal about her love for anime, manga and erotic games to the point that she obsessively celebrates her favourite character’s birthday. She doesn’t tone down her chirpy nature to fit in, nor does she rely on others for validation.

Although the show has a history of offering fan service, you cannot overlook the way it celebrates female agency through Marin’s character. She shatters the stereotype that girls need to be demure or disinterested in “geeky” things. Marin never hesitates to express herself, whether she’s nerding out over her favourite characters or confidently showing her body in cosplay. With a balance of depth, emotional resonance and explicit moments, the show ensures that she is never reduced to a mere object of fan service.

Marin’s main mantra seems to be — “Does it really matter if you’re a boy or a girl when you like something?” — which sums up the message behind the anime. Her whole-hearted support of Gojo’s interests is both genuine and empowering. She never pokes fun at his “unmanly” hobbies. Instead, she admires them and brings them into the spotlight. Similarly, she herself breaks the mold with her knack for cosplaying as her geeky habits are often associated with boys.

Cosplay as a means of self-expression

4 5 Crunchyroll

Throughout the series, cosplay is the main metaphor for exploring identity and breaking societal norms. The act of dressing up is never treated as something superficial — it is the way for each character to find the courage to tap into their true selves.

This theme gets a more solidified expression in Season 2 with the introduction of Amane Himeno, a cosplayer assigned male at birth who confidently cosplays as female characters. Marin and Gojo meet Himeno at a cosplay event for the first time and the moment soon turns into a hilarious yet eye-opening experience for Gojo.

Himeno, real name Chitose Amano, shares his past journey in Episode 3, making for an emotional sequence. He reveals how cosplay began as an escape for him and a way to feel confident after he was encouraged by his older sister’s makeup tutorials. However, his then-girlfriend had condemned his hobby, dismissing it as “weird”, ultimately leading him to end the relationship rather than abandoning his passion.

Creativity is genderless

5 5 Crunchyroll

What’s truly powerful is how Gojo and Marin react to Himeno’s story. Instead of being shocked or dismissive, they both listen with rapt attention and respect. Gojo particularly relates to Himeno’s experience of being shamed for liking “feminine” things. Instead of being competitive, he feels empathetic.

Through this, the anime reinforces the idea that creativity is genderless, whether it’s Gojo learning to sew frilly dresses or Himeno lathering himself in pink for his character. While emotional vulnerability doesn’t deprive a man of his masculinity, femininity is a choice empowering one to be true to themselves rather than something shameful.