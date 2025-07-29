‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ BTS: Fatima Sana Shaikh pens note, shares pics for favourite co-actor R Madhavan

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently made her Netflix debut with Aap Jaisa Koi, posted a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, which also feature her co-actor R.Madhavan. Here’s a look.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima penned a heartfelt note alongside the pictures, calling Madhavan her favourite co-actor. The duo looked adorable while clicking a selfie in between shots.

2 5

“Maddy & Fatty. My most favourite co-actor!! Thank you for being so kind, generous, and for making this entire shoot feel easy and fun. Also, thank you for those perfect filter coffees every morning and Amma’s sambar masala and recipe. And the non-stop supply of Gulaab jamuns!! @actormaddy, you are the Best guy ever,” Fatima wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

3 5

Fatima and Madhavan twinned in white as they posed for a selfie.

4 5

Madhavan’s mother, Saroja Ranganathan, also clicked a selfie with the actors.

5 5

Aap Jaisa Koi revolves around the complicated love story between Sanskrit teacher Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Fatima). Both Shrirenu and Madhu are looking for life partners, and sparks begin to fly between the two shortly after their first meeting. However, Shrirenu’s friends and family warn him about Madhu’s liberal thinking. Tension escalates when Shrirenu finds it hard to accept Madhu’s lifestyle.

On the work front, Fatima was also seen in Anurag Basu’s newly released film Metro… In Dino. Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.