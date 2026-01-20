Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma drops photos from wedding with Asin on 10th anniversary

Businessman Rahul Sharma dropped never-before-seen photos from his wedding with former actress Asin on their 10th wedding anniversary Monday.

Rahul, who is the co-founder of the Indian electronics company Micromax, penned a heartfelt note on X, thanking the actress for being the co-partner in everything that mattered in his life.

“10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here’s to an incredible future together,” Rahul wrote on X alongside the pictures.

One of the photos shows the Ghajini actress on her wedding day, flaunting her white bridal gown, while making a funny expression for the camera.

Another picture shows the couple spending quality time together at a restaurant.

Asin Thottumkal, known as Asin, predominantly worked in South Indian (Tamil and Telugu) and Bollywood films.

She debuted with the 2001 Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Her first Tamil film was M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004). She later starred in Ghajini (2008) alongside Aamir Khan, solidifying her status in the film industry.

Asin starred in several other major hits like Ready, Housefull 2, Khiladi 786, and Bol Bachchan.

She married Rahul Sharma in 2016 and retired from acting to focus on family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Arin Rayn, in 2017.