‘Michael’ OTT release: When and where to stream the Michael Jackson biopic in India

Fans of Michael Jackson will soon be able to watch his big-screen biopic from the comfort of their homes.

Michael, the musical biographical drama based on the life of the King of Pop, will premiere on BookMyShow Stream on June 9, the platform announced in a recent press release.

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Viewers will have the option to either rent or buy the film. While purchased titles remain available in a user's library, rented titles come with a limited viewing window.

Typically, a rented movie can be started anytime within 30 days of purchase, after which viewers usually have 48 hours to finish watching once playback begins.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael chronicles Jackson's rise from his early days with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the global success of the Bad World Tour in the late 1980s. The pop icon is portrayed by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, while Juliano Valdi plays a younger version of the singer.

The film also features Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles.

BookMyShow Stream has another music-focused title lined up for viewers. Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, a documentary centred on the Grammy-winning singer's latest tour, will be available to rent or buy on the platform from June 29 onwards.