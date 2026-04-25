‘Michael’ off to strong start in Indian theatres, beats day’s earnings of ‘Dhurandhar 2’, ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Antoine Fuqua’s biopic on Michael Jackson opened with a bang in Indian theatres, beating the same day’s collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla.

Following its release in theatres on Friday, Michael collected a net of Rs 3.80 crore across 3,029 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 6.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 5.50 crore so far, as per industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

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The film, starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael, easily beat other biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis, at the Indian box office.

As compared to Michael’s Day 1 collection, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 earned Rs 30 lakh. Bhooth Bangla, which entered its second week on Friday, came close with a collection of Rs 5.15 crore net. Dhurandhar 2, the highest-grossing film in India, fell behind with the day’s collection of Rs 1.60 crore.

The movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The trailer of the film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father (played by Colman Dolmango).

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) also feature in the film.

Michael is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).