‘Michael’ moonwalks past ‘Oppenheimer’ to become highest-grossing biopic of all time

Michael, the biographical drama based on the life of late pop icon Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, earning USD 977 million at the global box office.

The Lionsgate release surpassed the previous record held by 2023’s Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, which grossed USD 975 million worldwide.

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Michael had already set a record for the largest USD opening weekend for a musical biopic. The film earned USD 97.2 million in North America and USD 121.6 million in international markets during its opening weekend, for a worldwide debut of USD 218.8 million.

The previous US opening record was held by 2015's Straight Outta Compton, which opened with USD 60.2 million.

The film became available on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand platforms on June 9 and can be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV and YouTube, among other services.

Physical editions on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD are scheduled for release on July 14.

Michael chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson, tracing his rise from his early years as the lead singer of The Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world's most influential entertainers. The film explores both his personal life and career milestones, including performances from his early solo years.

A sequel to the film is currently in development.

The movie stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, alongside Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan and produced by Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca and John McClain.